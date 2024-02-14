GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says there has been no attempt to curb protest by farmers

‘As farmers have put forward new demands, the government will consider them sympathetically’

February 14, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi says the government is stopping those who are trying to come inside without proper permission.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi says the government is stopping those who are trying to come inside without proper permission. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that the Union government is not trying to curb the protest by farmers in New Delhi.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, he said that the Union Minister for Agriculture Arjun Munda has already spoken to farmers organisations.

As farmers have put forward new demands, the government will consider them sympathetically, he said.

To a query on stopping farmers from entering Delhi, Mr. Joshi said that those who have resorted to throwing stones are not farmers and the government is stopping those who are trying to come inside without proper permission.

He said that farmers should come for discussion with the government and that they will be treated sympathetically.

On his election, he said that preparations for his Lok Sabha elections are going on in full swing and his victory is guaranteed.

On seat sharing between BJP and Janata Dal(S), Mr. Joshi said that no discussion has taken place so far on the issue. And, it will be just speculation if one speaks about it at this point of time. He said that after the national executive meeting of the BJP, a clear picture will emerge on seat sharing.

He further clarified that the discussion is on at the Central level and it is still incomplete. After the national executive meeting, everything will be finalised, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.