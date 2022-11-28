Union Minister lays emphasis on the role of farm sector in increasing GDP

November 28, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has emphasised the role of farm sector in increasing GDP and also the need for effectively utilising science and technology for bringing about a change in the farm sector.

Inaugurating the 36th Foundation Day of University Agricultural Sciences (UAS) at Farmers Knowledge Centre in Dharwad on Monday, he said that, at present, the agriculture sector’s contribution to nation’s GDP is 16%.

“And, in order to further increase the contribution of agriculture sector to GDP, a comprehensive change in the farm sector is crucial. The youth of the country is its resource. And, it is not sufficient that the university produces graduates. They have to be groomed to become entrepreneurs. Using technology, young farm graduates should become entrepreneurs,” he said.

The Union Minister also emphasised on the need for taking technological advancements to the farmland. “There is need to focus more on ‘Lab to Land’ programme. Crop diversity, technologies for ensuring higher productivity in crops and making agriculture more profitable should be emphasised upon by the universities,” he said.

Elaborating on the country’s growth, he said that India has become the fifth largest economy in the world and is exporting food items to other countries after achieving sustainable food production. By 2047, India will be the largest economy in the world, he said.

Deputy Director-General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Suresh Kumar Choudhary said that Rejuvenating Watersheds for Agricultural Resilience through Innovative Development [REWARD] Project, executed by the university, has yielded better results and it has become a model in the State.

UAS Vice-Chancellor P.L. Patil spoke about the contribution of the university in the field of teaching, research and extension.

Member of Legislative Assembly Aravind Chandrakant Bellad, Member of Legislative Council Shantaram Siddhi, Chairman of Karnataka Bayaluseeme Development Board Tavanappa Astagi, Mayor Iresh Anchatageri and others were present.