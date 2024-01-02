Union Minister lauds Raman Research Institute for key role in XpoSAT mission

January 02, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (I/C) Science and Technology, on Tuesday congratulated scientists and engineers of Raman Research Institute (RRI) for designing and developing the Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays (POLIX), the primary payload onboard the XpoSAT which was successfully launched on January 1 by ISRO.

Dr. Singh, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebrations of RRI, said: “Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L1, and the recent XPoSat mission, in which the scientists from RRI were involved, are India’s science success stories that have convinced the world on the country’s talents and scientific capabilities. The ascendance of India’s growth has already started.”

He said that scientists and scientific institutions need to integrate and work for the country’s collective growth. He expressed hope that the country would have reached greater heights by the year 2047 as envisioned by doyens of Indian science, like the institute’s founder Sir C.V. Raman.

Taking note of India swiftly progressing towards the top four economies, Dr. Singh pointed out that humanity will face many challenges for which one has to rely on science and technology to provide solutions. He urged the scientists here to contribute towards India’s journey to Amrit Kaal.

Anil Kakodkar, Chancellor, Homi Bhabha National Institute and former chairman, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), noted the role of research-led industries that are driving the country’s economy. “Today, the bigger driver is research-led industries, where frontier research penetrates into industrial operations. I look forward to an India where industries are churning out research-led products which are ahead of time. And this is where institutions like RRI can make a big difference,” he said.

The closing ceremony of the ongoing platinum jubilee was marked by the planting of the new Raman Tree, a Sita Ashoka, which will be a successor to the first Raman Tree.

A special issue “Lighting the way in Physics”, highlighting the landmark research works at RRI, was also released.