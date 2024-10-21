Union Minister Kumaraswamy slams D.K. Shivakumar and says JD(S) will do whatever it takes to win election

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday responded sharply to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s statement that the JD(S) has left Channapatna, which is going to a bypoll next month.

Mr. Kumaraswamy asked: “Have we retired? We will fight.”

Speaking to reporters after performing the groundbreaking ceremony for a highway work between Srirangapatna and Pandavapur, the Minister added: “Let him say whatever he wants. Does everything happen the way he says? Have we retired? We will do whatever it takes to win the election”.

Mr. Kumaraswamy added: “There is no confusion regarding the Channapatna ticket. C.P. Yogeshwar also wants to contest. If there is a fair discussion, the Channapatna seat should go to the JD(S). Out of the three constituencies, the BJP has already announced candidates for two.”

Responding to former MP D.K. Suresh who allegedly spoke disrespectfully against him, Mr Kumaraswamy said: “I won’t comment on his Suresh’s culture. Whatever he says has no relevance to me. People had high hopes and gave Congress a majority. But the people are witnessing how Congress is functioning in the State, with daily reports of corruption coming to light.”

Mr. Kumaraswamy said the Congress is losing ground in Karnataka and developments within the party suggest that anything can happen.

“I believe that people will give me a full five-year majority government. Do I need their (Opposition) permission to believe in that? If I get a five-year term, I have my own vision for development. I have programmes planned to address people’s issues. Our State is not lacking in funds; Karnataka is prosperous. But this government is wasting taxpayers’ money. I believe that I will be given an opportunity to stop this and ensure a composed life for the people. Is that wrong? My words have not changed, nor my decision,” the Union Minister clarified.