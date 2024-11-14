Union Minister inaugurates 109th Foundation Day of KLE Society

Union Minister V. Somanna inaugurated the 109th foundation day celebrations of KLE society in Belagavi on Thursday.

He asked the society to expand its activities across the State and outside and grow to be a national institution. “The society runs schools, colleges, and hospitals in most of the north Karnataka districts. It should now aim at expanding to south Karnataka and other States. The society’s schools and colleges teach several lakhs of students and the hospitals treat thousands, irrespective of caste or religion. We need such institutions across the country,” he said.

“Karnataka would have taken great strides in education, health and agricultural research, if Prabhakar Kore (chairman, KLE Society) had become the Chief Minister. He is a visionary leader and has led the society to unprecedented growth. He has helped me grow politically. I am grateful to him,’‘ Mr. Somanna said.

He said the department will take steps to construct railway over bridges and under bridges, signal crossings, and other projects across the country to ensure smoother and safer passage of trains and other vehicles.

Dr. Kore urged Mr. Somanna to operate Vande Bharat trains between Belagavi and cities like Bengaluru and Pune and complete the direct railway line between Belagavi and Dharwad via Kittur. He informed that the President of India will be invited to inaugurate a 300-bed cancer hospital in Belagavi in December. He recalled the contribution of the seven founders of the society.

Purvez Grant, chief cardiologist and managing trustee of Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic and a former student of KLE society’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, also spoke at the event. He favoured increased use of technology in healthcare and allied services. He hoped that institutions like KLE should strive towards making medical technology easily accessible to the rural poor. He asked the hospital to expand its rural markets.

Over 150 students and staff who had won awards and prizes were felicitated.

