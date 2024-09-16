ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy urges State government to hold election to local bodies

Published - September 16, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

H.D. Kumaraswamy. | Photo Credit: file photo

Urging the State government to hold elections to local bodies, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday took a swipe at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for organising a human chain to celebrate democracy but not having conducted elections to local bodies.

“Under the guise of promoting human welfare, you [Mr. Siddaramaiah] formed a human chain. The Congress government in Karnataka shows no concern for democracy. If they did, they would first conduct elections to local bodies,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said on social media platform X.

He said that since coming to power, the Congress government has not conducted elections at the district and taluk levels, and the BBMP.

Questioning the delay in holding the elections, he said: “Just because you have come to power, does it mean that the local governments should be ignored while you parade around Vidhana Soudha? You have been in power for over a year and four months. Yet, elections to local bodies have not been conducted. Your democracy and people-oriented approach seem only to shine in advertisements. Your actions are more about propaganda than actual governance.”

He said: “Can democracy be preserved through the human chain? Is the misuse of taxpayers’ money an embellishment for democracy. First announce local bodies’ elections and strenthen the true democratic chain.”

