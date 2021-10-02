Union Minister has some questions for Siddaramaiah

A file photo of Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy.

A. Narayanaswamy seeks answers from former chief minister

“The Congress has led corrupt governments for decades. It is responsible for the maladministration at the Centre and several States. Siddaramaiah should speak about such things before he comments on the BJP,” said Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy in Belagavi on October 2.

“All the 57 years that the Congress was in power (at the Centre), there were fights between various communities in several States. There were complaints of corruption and maladministration. Congress leaders did not address any of these issues. The former CM should speak about this,” he said. He was in Belagavi to distribute houses to the poor under centrally sponsored schemes.

“Congress allowed Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to resign rather than provide property rights to women and other rights under the Hindu Code Bill. Will Mr Siddu speak about this?”

The Union Minister participated in a cleanliness drive in the social welfare department hostel in Sangameshwar Nagar. He said that all Ministers and other elected representatives were told to go to slums, government SC/ST hostels, and other areas to participate in cleaning activities, he said.