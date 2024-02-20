ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister Gadkari to launch various works in Karnataka on Thursday

February 20, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will tour Karnataka on Thursday to inaugurate some works and lay foundation stones for various projects in North and South Karnataka.

He will leave Delhi in the morning on Thursday.

He will arrive in Belagavi by a special flight at noon.

He will participate in a public programme at the District Stadium at 12.30 p.m. He will leave Belagavi and reach Shivamogga at 2.40 p.m. He will participate in a public programme in Shivamogga at 3.15 p.m.

He will leave Shivamogga for Bengaluru in the evening. He will participate in a programme at the Art of Living International Centre at night. He will leave for Latur in Maharashtra on Friday morning.

Mr. Gadkari will launch 15 works in various North Karnataka districts worth ₹6,975 crore in a virtual manner.

Similarly, he will inaugurate roads and lay foundation stones for works involving a total expense of ₹6,168.41 crore in a programme to be held in Nehru Stadium in Shivamogga.

