Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar continue to make personal attacks against each other

The bitter and personal attacks by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar continued on Sunday.

While Mr. Kumaraswamy accused Mr. Shivakumar of snatching away 68 acres of land belonging to Dalits, the latter questioned the source of the alleged “thousands of crores” worth properties of the former.

Mr. Kumaraswamy accused the Deputy Chief Minister of snatching 68 acres of land belonging to Dalits by converting a genuine housing society into a fake society.

“I bought land at Kethaganahalli when I was a film distributor. I bought 45 acres 15 years before I contested elections. If someone proves that I bought the land by committing fraud, I will retire from politics,” the Union Minister said, warning that he also has enough documents to release against Mr. Shivakumar.

He trained his guns at Mr. Shivakumar in Bidadi where the second day of the BJP-JD(S) padayatra commenced. “You (Mr. Shivakumar) kidnapped a girl and got the land from her father at Sadashivanagar. Is it not you who kidnapped the girl? You had threatened to release documents against me. You release the documents, I will release documents about you.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Shivakumar questioned the source of Mr. Kumaraswamy’s wealth. “He could not have made thousands of crores through farming. I run a business along with farming. Mr. Kumaraswamy has clearly said he is a son of the soil and does only farming. Did he make thousands of crores of wealth just by growing potatoes and onions?” he asked at the Janandolana event of the Congress at Channapatna to counter the padayatra.

“You are an expert in hit-and-run tactics and you are a blackmailer. You said you will not attend the padayatra but why are you attending now? You are trying to ruin the JD(S) for the sake of power,” he added.

“I haven’t unravelled your denotification scam and your mining scam. I am yet to release documents on your family’s assets but I will soon do it. Mr. Kumaraswamy needs to tell the people how much benami land his brother Balakrishna Gowda’s family and relatives own in Mysuru and Srirangapatna. How can a government employee (Mr. Balakrishna Gowda) make thousands of crores? You need to tell people how thousands of crores of wealth were created,” he said.

Mr. Shiivakumar asked: “What did you achieve by filing a case against my wife, my sister, and my brother? You threatened that the military will whisk me away, but then why did you visit me when I was in the jail. Are you even aware that the Supreme Court has quashed the case against my family?”