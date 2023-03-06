ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister elicits opinions on manifesto

March 06, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Data Team

Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar was in Mysuru on Monday to elicit opinions for preparing the BJP’s manifesto for the ensuing State Assembly elections.

Prominent citizens of Mysuru, representatives of NGOs, commerce and industry associations, tourism stakeholders and others attended the event and expressed their views by dropping their vision in an opinion box which was placed at the programme to assess the understanding of the people on what they expect in the poll manifesto that the party is bringing out.

Mayor Shivakumar, MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar, City BJP pPresident Srivatsa and other leaders of the party were present.

Meanwhile, the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Mysuru, presented a memorandum to the Minister seeking four flyovers at key ring road junctions in Mysuru for easing traffic congestion and multi-level parking lots in the city for easing the parking crisis.

NAREDCO has sought flyovers on Bengaluru expressway near Manipal Hospital, on T.Narsipur and Bannur Road, and on Nanjangud road.

It demanded that the Mysuru airport should be upgraded to an international airport for promoting tourism, industry investments, and IT sector besides demanding a tourist circuit for Mysuru.

