Union Minister asks officers to ensure people get benefits of govt. schemes

Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishna Pal Gurjar has instructed the officers of Hassan district to ensure the public get the due benefits of government schemes without delay.

At a review meeting with officers in Belur on Monday, he said the Union government led by Narendra Modi and the State government led by Basavaraj Bommai had implemented many pro-people schemes. The officers should make the public aware of those schemes and enjoy the benefits. The officers should take special care to popularise schemes intended to promote entrepreneurship and skill development.

Later, the Minister visited Chilkur Hosalli to inspect the work on the Ranaghatta irrigation project. The State government had earmarked ₹200 crore for the project which would benefit villages in Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts. “The work is going on and it will be completed soon”, he said.

Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah, K.S.Lingesh, MLA, DC M.S.Archana, SP Hariram Shankar, ZP CEO Kantharaj and others accompanied the Minister.

The Minister is on a three-day visit to the district to review the implementation of government schemes, interact with BJP workers and hold meetings with voters’ groups.

