Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Bengaluru, launches India’s fastest router

Mr. Vaishnaw expressed immense pride in the development and launch of this secure core router, boasting a capacity of 2.4 Terabits per second

March 09, 2024 01:58 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - Bengaluru (Karnataka)

ANI
Union Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw. File

Union Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, launched India's fastest and indigenously-designed IP/MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching) router on March 9 in Bengaluru.

MPLS is a routing technique in telecommunications networks that directs data from one node to the next, based on labels rather than network addresses.

The unveiling of this cutting-edge router marks a momentous occasion for the nation, showcasing India's prowess in technological innovation and self-reliance.

Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Vaishnaw expressed immense pride in the development and launch of this secure core router, boasting a capacity of 2.4 Terabits per second (TBPS).

Highlighting its significance in the broader context of India's Digital India initiative, Mr. Vaishnaw emphasised the pivotal role of networking infrastructure in realising the vision of a digitally empowered nation.

Mr. Vaishnaw said, "It is a matter of pride for us that indigenously developed and made in India router, a secure router, a core routers of capacity 2.4 TBPS has been developed and launched today. This is a core router, which is secure and which can actually provide very important functions in our entire Prime Minister's vision of Digital India."

Mr. Vaishnaw added, "As you know, networking is key to entire Digital India efforts. And within networking routers, a core router like this is very, very important. So, I'm so glad that this kind of complex equipment has been designed in India developed in India and made in India."

The launch of this state-of-the-art router underscores India's commitment to fostering indigenous innovation and self-reliance in the field of technology.

On Friday the Minister announced that spectrum auction will start from May 20. In a post on X the Minister said "Annual spectrum auction calendar is a major reform. Now telecom service providers will get opportunity to buy spectrum regularly in a transparent way."

According to the notice released by the Department of Telecom on Friday, the government will auction eight spectrum bands for mobile phone services at a base price of ₹96,317.65 crore.

Karnataka / bengaluru

