Union Minister alleges injustice to SCs in approval of Bagair Hukum lands

November 06, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanswamy on Monday said that the complaints regarding injustice to the Scheduled Castes in approval of Bagair Hukum land will be transferred to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes for investigation.

“There is a need for an inquiry into the disposal of applications submitted under Form 50 and Form 53. About 4,000 complaints have come regarding the allotment of land in the same survey to persons from other communities while applications of those from scheduled castes have been rejected,” he told presspersons here on Monday. He said that all the complaints will be transferred to the commission, with a request to investigate.

The Minister said that it had come to their notice that scholarships released by the Centre is getting delayed during verification of schools and universities, district level awareness meeting to address the grievances of SCs/ STs was not being held properly and guidelines being violated in filling up of backlog posts. He also noted that the atrocities on SCs/STs had increased in the State, and that social welfare department officials have been directed to identify the reasons. “Currently, the conviction rate is just about 7%.”

