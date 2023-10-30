HamberMenu
Union Jal Shakthi Minister slams CM Siddaramaiah for spreading “false rumour and misinformation”

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says lack of consensus among States has prevented discussion on Mekedatu in CWMA, while DPR for Kalasa-Bhandura has been approved; remains silent on notifying Krishna award 2

October 30, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Union Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slammed CM Siddaramaiah for spreading “false rumour and misinformation” pertaining to the Centre’s role in water projects in Karnataka, through a post on social media platform, X.

Union Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slammed CM Siddaramaiah for spreading “false rumour and misinformation” pertaining to the Centre’s role in water projects in Karnataka, through a post on social media platform, X. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday, October 30, slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for spreading “false rumour and misinformation” pertaining to the Centre’s role in water projects in Karnataka.

“We know it is tradition for Congress to spread false rumour and misinformation. But it isn’t becoming of a CM to wreak havoc in peoples lives by doing so,” he wrote on social media platform, X.

His statement was in response to an earlier post on X by Mr. Siddaramaiah, who had accused the Centre of not addressing water issues. “The Narendra Modi-led Union Government has not addressed Karnataka’s water issues, despite rainfall deficits. No Karnataka BJP MP has also supported the State’s water interests. Projects like Mekedatu and the Mahadayi river are pending Centre’s approval. The State’s initiative, the Upper Krishna Project for north Karnataka’s irrigation, awaits a gazette notification and national status from the Centre. Do you want to inflict more thirst on Kannadigas, dear Prime Minister?” Mr. Siddaramaiah had asked the Mr. Modi on X.

Mr. Shekhawat clarified: “You are very well aware of the status of the Mekedatu project. If not, let us remind you, since your briefing team seems to be doing a sorry job. Latest status stands thus: Discussion on the DPR of the Mekedatu project was included as an agenda item during various meetings of Cauvery Water Monitoring Authority. However, discussion on this issue could not take place due to lack of consensus among party States on this agenda item. The Detailed Project Reports of Kalasa and Bhandura scheme Nala have already been approved by the Central Water Commission (CWC) with certain conditions and the same has been communicated to Govt of Karnataka.”

Further, he added: “Of the 5 projects from Karnataka prioritised under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY)- Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme during 2017, three stand completed. Two are ongoing and ₹1,190.05 crore of the ₹1,238.30 crore of Central assistance has already been released to date. Under the Atal Bhujal Yojana, Karnataka has already received ₹629.54 crore from the Centre but spent only ₹274.05 cr as on 28.10.2023.”

However, the Union Jal Shakthi Minister remained silent on notifying the Krishna river water dispute tribunal 2 award that is pending since 2010, holding up a host of irrigation projects in Upper Krishna in Karnataka. The State has repeatedly urged the Centre to notify the award that has been questioned in Supreme Court by Andhra Pradesh, and later Telangana.

Karnataka / water rights / rivers

