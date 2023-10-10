Union Health Minister virtually inaugurates Centre for Brain and Mind at NIMHANS 

October 10, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

NIMHANS, the country’s premier mental health institution, marked World Mental Health Day, observed on October 10, by unveiling the Centre for Brain and Mind.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the facility along with two other new facilities – Platinum Jubilee Auditorium and Academic Facility and Administrative Office Complex.

Centre for Brain and Mind

The Centre for Brain and Mind is a novel venture launched in collaboration with National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) and the contribution of ₹100 crore from Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies. This initiative builds upon the resources and repository generated by the Accelerator program for Discovery in Brain disorders using Stem cells (ADBS project), earlier funded by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India.

“The primary focus of the centre involves a comprehensive investigation into a large cohort of severely mentally ill patients including those diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, dementia, or addiction within families. Over the next two decades, the research will focus on understanding the causes, correlates, and courses of these disorders, along with exploring potential interventions and treatments,” stated a press release from NIMHANS.

The research will employ advanced techniques in imaging (with a dedicated MRI scanning facility), genetics, and stem cell biology. NIMHANS will play a pivotal role in the clinical assessments, maintaining a longstanding connection with the families seeking help for generations, the release said.

“A key highlight is the commitment to openness and collaboration, with the database and repository becoming open source. This move aims to maximise utilization by scientists globally, fostering advancements in brain and mind research. The centre also emphasises public engagement and community outreach to ensure that research outputs are effectively communicated to patients and their families,” according to the release.

Platinum Jubilee Auditorium

Platinum Jubilee Auditorium and Academic Facility has been established, in keeping with the substantial surge in the number of students and academic programs across various courses in psychiatry and allied specialties. Built at a cost of ₹13.6 crore, the facility includes a 345-seating capacity auditorium and an academic wing with two committee rooms, and other essential amenities.

Administrative office

To facilitate seamless coordination and enhance the efficiency of administrative operations, a new administrative office complex has been constructed at a cost of ₹11.11 crore.

