Union govt. urged to accept Finance Commission’s special grant to State

BSY to discuss Cabinet expansion with Central leaders

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday and requested the Centre to accept the recommendation of the 14th Finance Commission for a special grant of ₹5,495 crore for Karnataka on account of reduced devolution.

In a memorandum to Ms. Sitharaman, Mr. Yediyurappa, who also holds the State Finance portfolio, said that against the recommendation of ₹2,100.25 crore performance grant to urban local bodies and rural local bodies, an amount of only ₹869.4 crore has been received.

He requested the Centre to release the balance of ₹1,230.85 crore.

The State has been under severe financial stress owing to reduced economic activities and revenue mobilisation due to COVID-19.

While thanking the Centre for the timely release of funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme, Mr. Yediyurappa sought early release of outstanding material dues of nearly ₹665.09 crore and unskilled wage dues of ₹54.65 crore.

Mr. Yediyurappa appealed to the Union government to notify an additional 50 days under Section 3(4) of the MGNREGA as Karnataka.

Besides discussion of the State Cabinet expansion, the Chief Minister arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to meet various Union ministers to seek their clearance for development projects in the State.

He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J.P. Nadda on Friday.

“I have come to Delhi to discuss with several Union Ministers about development works of the State. At the same time, I will also discuss the Cabinet expansion issue with the party leaders to ascertain their views,” Mr. Yediyurappa told presspersons.

A few BJP legislators, who are aspiring for Cabinet berths, have also visited Delhi.