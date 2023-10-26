  • The Union Ministry of Education has defended the inclusion of references to mythology in the special reading module crafted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Chandrayaan-3 for schoolchildren.
  • Through this initiative, NCERT seeks to not only promote scientific temper but also instil a sense of pride, inspiration, and an understanding of our country’s achievements among the educational community and the public at large, the ministry said, defending the reading module.
  • To create awareness among students about the success of Chandrayaan-3, NCERT prepared a special reading module for schoolchildren and released it on October 17.