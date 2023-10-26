October 26, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated October 27, 2023 12:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Union Ministry of Education has defended the inclusion of references to mythology in the special reading module crafted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Chandrayaan-3 for schoolchildren.

In its clarification regarding news reports on this special module, the Ministry of Education said, “NCERT has meticulously crafted ten special modules on Chandrayaan-3 which offer a comprehensive overview of various facets of this mission, encompassing scientific, technological, cultural, and social aspects. Content within these modules has been thoughtfully designed to be interactive and engaging.”

Cultural fabric

“The mythology and philosophy put forward ideas, and ideas lead to innovation and research. Numerous research studies emphasise that mythology plays an indispensable role in the cultural fabric of any country, including Bharat. Furthermore, the integration of culture into education not only fosters a profound understanding of a nation’s historical legacy but also bolsters creativity and problem-solving skills among students. It’s the whole gestalt of India’s association with sky and space,” the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through this initiative, NCERT seeks to not only promote scientific temper but also instil a sense of pride, inspiration, and an understanding of our country’s achievements among the educational community and the public at large, the ministry said, defending the reading module.

To create awareness among students about the success of Chandrayaan-3, NCERT prepared a special reading module for schoolchildren and released it on October 17. In the explanation of this scientific achievement, the reading module had references to Vymaanika Shastra, Pushpakavimana in Indian mythology. However, this drew the ire of the several educationists, students and rationalists. The Hindu had reported on the same on October 25.

The Union Ministry of Education has defended the inclusion of references to mythology in the special reading module crafted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Chandrayaan-3 for schoolchildren.

Through this initiative, NCERT seeks to not only promote scientific temper but also instil a sense of pride, inspiration, and an understanding of our country’s achievements among the educational community and the public at large, the ministry said, defending the reading module.

To create awareness among students about the success of Chandrayaan-3, NCERT prepared a special reading module for schoolchildren and released it on October 17.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related stories PM Modi “directs” ISRO to land man on moon by 2040