Union govt. criticised for not publishing Mahadayi clearance

Kannada organisations have criticised the Union government for its reply defending the non-publication of the clearance given to the Mahadayi project in the official gazette.

In the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Minister of State for Water Resources R.L. Kataria has given a reply stating that the Centre would not issue a gazette notification till the matter was cleared by the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

“This is a betrayal. The people of Karnataka deserve a better deal from the Union government,” said Ashok Chandaragi, convenor of the action committee of Kannada organisations in the district.

