Union government will strengthen road network in Karnataka: Gadkari

February 22, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Belagavi

The Union government plans to strengthen the road network in Karnataka by spending ₹3 lakh crore, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, said in Belagavi on Thursday.

“Karnataka has around 8,200 km of national highways and other roads. Most of the works have started today,” he said. He was speaking after launching several works in northern Karnataka in Belagavi.

He said that the Ring Road will be built in Belagavi to develop the city. This has been pending since the time of Suresh Angadi, former Union Minister. Several MLAs have also asked for it. Roads are avenues for development. Belagavi bypass will reduce the travel time between Belagavi and Goa. This will cost around ₹3,400 crore.

When the Belagavi-Raichur corridor is completed, the travel time will be reduced to around three and a half hours. It will cost around ₹9,000 crore. The Belagavi-Sankeshwar highway widening work has been delayed as due permissions were not obtained from the department of forest. If the State government gets permissions from the Forest Department and removes other obstacles, it will facilitate the completion of the works, he said.

Satish Jarakiholi, Minister of Public Works Department, said that development of roads will contribute to the comprehensive development of the State. He said the State government had cleared 18 works by resolving technical and other problems.

He thanked Mr. Gadkari for funding and facilitating several works in the State. His non-partisan approach to work has speeded up the road works in the State. Considering the road development work he has done across the country, he can be called the “Maharaj of Roads”, Mr. Jarkiholi said.

He has already promised to build a flyover in Belagavi and develop Gokak Falls as a tourist spot.

Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi said that road works worth ₹4,237 crore were being initiated in Belagavi district alone. He put forward some demands like upgrading the Jat-Jamboti Road to National Highway and a cable car facility at Rajahansagad fort.

Mangala Angadi, MP, thanked the Prime Minister and Mr. Gadkari for sanctioning works for the development of North Karnataka and the development of the ring road in Belagavi, that she said was the dream of Mr. Angadi. She requested that the Dharwad-Saundatti-Yaragatti-Mudhol State highway be upgraded to a national highway.

