November 20, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The Union Government is not supporting the State Government’s drought relief efforts, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Vijayapura on November 20.

“Karnataka is suffering from a severe drought. We have declared a majority of taluks as drought-hit. We have begun drought relief works. They include providing drinking water and fodder for animals. There is no dearth of money for drinking water projects. Officials say there is no fodder scarcity as yet. We have also taken a decision to extend the minimum number of days of assured employment under MNREGA to 150. However, the Centre is not supporting us,” the CM told journalists at the Sainik school while participating in the Sahakara Saptaha (cooperative week) organised by the State cooperative federation.

“We wrote to the Centre seeking approval for extension of MNREGA person days. But the Centre neither responded, nor provided approval. We wrote a letter seeking modification of NDRF norms to increase compensation to farmers, but there was no response. Over a month ago, the Centre sent a team of officials to inspect the drought situation in Karnataka, but we have not got any compensation till now,” he said.

To a query about differences among some leaders in the Congress and the allegations by opposition leaders that there will be a change of leadership, he said, “These are our party’s internal matters, and we will manage them effectively.”

