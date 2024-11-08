Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lists out six points to stress Karnataka is not ignored

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman listed out six points to emphasise that Karnataka, and particularly Mysuru, a tourist hub, were not neglected by the Centre.

“With the Minister from the Karnataka government present with us, I would like to put forth six items (tourism development projects) to underline what has been done for the State and Mysuru,” the Finance Minister said, during her speech at the inauguration of Mysuru Sangeetha Suganda Music Festival at the KSOU Convocation Hall in Mysuru on November 8.

With details of the month and year, Ms Sitharaman, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, mentioned that the 13th century Keshava temple at Somanathapura (near Mysuru) was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by the UNESCO in September 2023 (under serial nomination) along with the Chennakeshava temple at Belur, and Hoysaleshwara temple at Halebidu. This is the 42nd UNESCO heritage site.

During the G-20 meeting held at Hampi in July 2023, there was a largest display of 1,757 Lambani art and craft items at the exhibition held during the summit, she said, highlighting the promotion of art and culture.

In February 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an event at Talkatora stadium in New Delhi to promote Karnataka and Kannada. Promotion of Kannada is also being done by the Centre outside Karnataka, she said.

The FM said the Centre sanctioned ₹44.71 crore under the PRASHAD scheme for developing amenities at Sri Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi hills in Mysuru.

Under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 of the Ministry of Tourism, a sum of ₹22.48 crore has been sanctioned for developing the Tonga Ride Heritage Experience Zone and Eco Experience Zone in Mysuru. Also, a sum of ₹26.3 crore has been sanctioned for developing tourism facilities at Hampi.

Social Welfare Minister Dr H.C. Mahadevappa was smiling when the FM read out the list of projects. He later spoke to Ms Sitharaman after she concluded her speech.