It’s worrying and sad that Bengaluru is suffering from drinking water crisis, says Nirmala Sitharaman

April 06, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Addressing a press conference in the BJP media office in Bengaluru on April 6, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said “It is worrying and sad that the global city of Bengaluru is suffering from a drinking water crisis.”

“More worrying is that there seems to also be an outbreak of Cholera in the city. When there is a drinking water crisis, chances of contaminated water reaching people is also more. We often think we have eradicated some diseases. But it is sad to see a global city like Bengaluru suffer from this,” she said.

She blamed many irrigation and drinking water initiatives being halted by the Congress government when it came to power in 2023.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah halted works worth ₹20,000 crore in the state including water and irrigation works. Even Jal Jeevan Mission works which bring drinking water to every house have been stalled,” she said.