GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

It’s worrying and sad that Bengaluru is suffering from drinking water crisis, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman blamed many irrigation and drinking water initiatives being halted by the Congress government when it came to power in 2023

April 06, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

K V Aditya Bharadwaj
K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Addressing a press conference in the BJP media office in Bengaluru on April 6, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said “It is worrying and sad that the global city of Bengaluru is suffering from a drinking water crisis.”

“More worrying is that there seems to also be an outbreak of Cholera in the city. When there is a drinking water crisis, chances of contaminated water reaching people is also more. We often think we have eradicated some diseases. But it is sad to see a global city like Bengaluru suffer from this,” she said.

She blamed many irrigation and drinking water initiatives being halted by the Congress government when it came to power in 2023.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah halted works worth ₹20,000 crore in the state including water and irrigation works. Even Jal Jeevan Mission works which bring drinking water to every house have been stalled,” she said.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Karnataka / drought

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.