Union Budget welcomed by all, says Poojary

Hassan

02 February 2022 19:01 IST

Minister for Social Welfare Kota Srinivasa Poojary has said the Union Budget did not appease voters of any particular region or state, but addressed the needs of the entire country.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Wednesday, Mr. Poojary said everybody in the country had welcomed it. “We are all happy with the budget. It has focused on improving infrastructure facilities, interlinking of rivers, farmers’ welfare and other issues concerning the entire country.”

Advertising

Advertising

Referring to Opposition parties’ comments on the budget, the Minister said it was quite natural for them to criticise it However, they too had not found any major lacuna in it.

Answering a question on the shortage of hostels for students this year, the Minister said there had been an increase in demand for hostels in district centres. The officers had been instructed to accommodate students wherever possible. Those who could not get the seat would get the benefits of Vidyasiri scheme, in which they get financial assistance.

On Cabinet expansion, he said it was the prerogative of the Chief Minister. He and the party’s state president would handle the issue. Differences among party leaders and legislators on the issue of cabinet expansion were quite common.