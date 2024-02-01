Union Budget: Public education diluted, crisis ignored

February 01, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MYSURU

All India Democratic Students’ Union (AIDSO), Mysuru on Thursday said the Union Budget that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman has undermined public education and added that the crisis in the education sector has been neglected.

“The Union Budget has been placed today, though it was an interim budget, the Finance Minister in her address listed several ‘achievements’ of the Narendra Modi government for the last ten years. Despite high-sounding jargon and slogans made by the Minister, the announcements regarding the education sector have remained a mere self-projection,” the AIDSO said in its statement issued here.

AIDSO District Secretary Chandrakala said ₹1,20,627 crores have been allocated to the education sector in this budget. “Though it seems there is an increase, a major share has gone to fund the PM-SHRI project which is to upgrade existing government schools in the country. At a time when our government schools are facing an existential crisis, selecting only a few schools for upgradation and not allocating funds for increasing government schools is a reflection of how governments after governments over the years view public education in the country. Even last year, a big sum was kept aside for upgrading schools and the country is in the dark regarding its results,” she said.

If considered separately, there is only marginal increase for all other schemes with only ₹47 crore for “samagra shiksha abhiyan”, the statement said.

The minister mentioned an increase in the number of new IITs and AIIMS over the past few years. Sadly, she did not increase fund allocation for these premier institutions which are suffering from increasing fees and reduction in scholarship. “IIT fees have crossed ₹2 lakh now. There are no efforts made to increase funding and reduce the burden on students. Then what is the use of increasing its numbers. Also, even after constant demand from the State, there is no mention of AIIMS for Karnataka,” she said.

Despite all “pompous words” in the document, overall allocation for education has remained at a mere 3.29% of the budget. The present Government’s NEP-2020 itself recommends 6% allocation but the Union budget has failed to increase even close to the recommendation of all education experts, the AIDSO claimed.

She said the AIDSO rejects the proposals of the Union budget with regards to the education sector and it believes that the existing crisis of the education sector is neglected and public education is undermined.

