Karnataka

Union Budget holds little hope for Kalyana Karnataka: Kharge

more-in

The former Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said the Union Budget holds little hope for Kalyana Karnataka.

Speaking to presspersons here on Friday, Mr. Kharge said that since 2014, the BJP-led Union government had neither given funds for major projects to Karnataka nor implemented the projects sanctioned during UPA-II.

Commenting on the upcoming Union Budget, he said that people of Kalyana Karnataka should not harbour much hopes.

“The Modi government had not given a single rupee for the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) in the last six years. We should not expect anything better this time,” he said.

He added that the Union government had not released the Central Road Funds (CRF) and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds due for Karnataka.

He alleged that BJP Ministers and the 25 MPs from Karnataka lacked the courage to ask Mr. Modi to release funds for executing pending projects in the State.

“The BJP MPs’ visit to Delhi has become limited to a photograph with Ministers but nothing more,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 8:28:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/union-budget-holds-little-hope-for-kalyana-karnataka-kharge/article30704781.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY