Union Budget holds little hope for Kalyana Karnataka: Kharge

The former Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said the Union Budget holds little hope for Kalyana Karnataka.

Speaking to presspersons here on Friday, Mr. Kharge said that since 2014, the BJP-led Union government had neither given funds for major projects to Karnataka nor implemented the projects sanctioned during UPA-II.

Commenting on the upcoming Union Budget, he said that people of Kalyana Karnataka should not harbour much hopes.

“The Modi government had not given a single rupee for the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) in the last six years. We should not expect anything better this time,” he said.

He added that the Union government had not released the Central Road Funds (CRF) and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds due for Karnataka.

He alleged that BJP Ministers and the 25 MPs from Karnataka lacked the courage to ask Mr. Modi to release funds for executing pending projects in the State.

“The BJP MPs’ visit to Delhi has become limited to a photograph with Ministers but nothing more,” he added.