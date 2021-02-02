Union Budget a catalyst that can revive economy: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru

02 February 2021 00:19 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that the Union Budget presented on Monday has come as “a catalyst that can revive the sluggish economy”.

“The Union Finance Minister has announced the necessary strategies for economic revival as well as containing the pandemic,” he said, welcoming the ₹35,000-crore allocation for the vaccine drive and the assurance of more funds if necessary.

On the agriculture sector, he said the Budget had provided a platform to double the income of farmers by 2022 and allocated ₹16.5 lakh crore for agricultural and rural development. “Strengthening and continuation of MSP has been emphasised. Funds to improve the infrastructure at APMCs, doubling the grants for micro-irrigation, and the value addition programme for 22 crops will help farmers,” he said. “On a whole, Union Budget 2021-22 has the potential to be a catalyst to revive the economy and implement development programmes. I wholeheartedly welcome this Budget,” he said.

