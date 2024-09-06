Union Bank of India celebrates ‘Guru Pranam’

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Union Bank of India under the leadership of its Mysuru regional head Sunil V. Patil celebrated “Guru-Pranam” drive at various schools in Mysore District on Thursday.

On the occasion, principals and teachers were felicitated by a team from the regional office along with the branch heads for their “unmatched contribution to the society and education system”.

Also, various savings and investment schemes specially designed for the teachers and children were discussed at the programme.