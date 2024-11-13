Union and State governments should set up Sanatana Board, demand seers

Some heads of Lingayat mutts and other religious and social organisations demanded the setting up of a Sanatan Board to protect the properties of various Hindu temples and mutts and the abolition of the various waqf boards, in a rally in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Addressing ‘Waqf Hatao, Desh Bachao’ rally organised by Nagarika Hitarakshama Samiti, Sri Kadhsiddheshwar Swami of Kaneri Mutt said there was an immediate need for the establishment of a Sanatan Board to protect and preserve the properties of Hindu religious organisations. There are several Hindu temples and mutts who do not know the extent of their assets. Once the Sanatan Board is set up, we can go around identifying them, fencing them, and protecting them legally through proper documentation, the seer said.

He said that the waqf board was not using the due process of law to claim its properties. “Seven Muslims go to a piece of land and claim that it is theirs. The tahsildar includes it in the RTCs, as he is under pressure from the Ministers. For this to stop, we need to abolish the waqf board completely. The waqf laws were brought by the British to divide the country and the Congress governments continued them, even though they were unconstitutional. If there are no laws for Hindus or other minorities like Jains, Buddhists, or Sikhs or Christians, why should they exist only for Muslims? We need to fight against such laws. If we do not do that, we will suffer the fate of Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh,’‘ he said.

Seers like Chandrashekar Shivacharya Swami of Hukkeri Mutt, Madiwala Rajayogindra Swami of Kittur Kalmutt, Shivanand Guruji of Nilaji, Shivatmanand Swami of Jalikoppa, Shivayogi Devaru of Karanji Mutt, and Muppina Kadasiddeshwar swami of Shivapur and others participated.

