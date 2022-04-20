Uniforms, gum boots distributed for MCC pourakaramikas

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has distributed uniforms and gum boots to pourakarmikas working to keep the city clean and the UGD functional.

Recognising the role of these unsung heroes, the MCC organized a function on Wednesday and distributed the uniforms and gum boots along with apron so as to enhance their personal safety while undertaking their daily jobs.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra distributed the uniforms which included sarees for woman and trouser and shirt for men apart from issuing each one of them a letter confirming their status as pourakarmikas working directly for MCC.

D.G. Nagaraj, Health Officer, MCC, said the role of pourakaramikas is immense in ensuring that the city was always ranked among the top 10 cleanest cities in India. They played a key role in ensuring that Mysuru remained clean even during the pandemic and when there were frequent lockdowns, pourakarmikas were at their job at the crack of dawn.

He said this commitment by the pourakarmikas has won plaudits from other cities and towns many of whom have visited Mysuru to study the template and emulate the same in their respective places.

The MCC has spent over ₹15 lakh to procure the uniforms and while 50 pourakarmikas received their kit on Wednesday, the rest will receive it in their respective wards in the next few days. Dr.Nagaraj said in appreciation of their work the Government has also enhanced the amount sanctioned for breakfast from ₹21 per head to ₹35 per head. There are over 2,000 pourakarmikas attached to the MCC and the new rates will be applicable to all, he added.

Senior officials of the MCC and councillors were present.