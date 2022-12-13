Uniform yearly examinations for Classes 5 and 8 

December 13, 2022 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

All students of Classes 5 and 8 in the State will henceforth be assessed under a single uniform evaluation tool, as the government has decided to analyse the learning gaps, progress in learning and results of the learning recovery programmes (kalika chetharike) which were introduced post COVID-19. Under this, the students will have to take up an annual examination at the end of the academic year, for which the question papers will be set up by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) based on the syllabus covered in the entire year.

However, for the ongoing academic year, as the evaluation for the previous tests and exams (FA 1, FA 2 and SA1) have already been marked on Students’ Achievement Tracking System (SATS), the exams will be based on the syllabus covered between November 2022 and the first week of March 2023, according to a circular released by the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) on Monday.

“The question papers will be set up by the KSEAB and the exams will be conducted at school levels. After analysing the evaluation of the examinations on a subject, school, taluk/cluster basis, the government will come up with a “need-based action plan” to strengthen the teaching – learning process”, the department said.

The circular also says that students who fail in the regular (annual) examinations will be given a chance to take supplementary examinations within two months after the result. The government has now allowed the schools to retain students who fail even in the supplementary examination in the same class. “No child shall be expelled from a school till the completion of elementary education,” the department has clarified.

The move to conduct regular examinations and the provision to retain students has drawn some flak with some pointing out that it might lead to additional stress and depression with the concept of retention around, but it has also earned praise from some stakeholders.

Referring to how the central board students do not have to go through such examinations for the same classes, the Registered Unaided Private Schools’ Management Association (RUPSA) said, “It is against law to have two education systems in one State. Due to COVID-19, the children have not properly received education in the last two years. In government schools, there is a shortage of teachers and basic resources. Even textbooks were not provided on time. When learning is only difficult in such times, what will the condition of the children be if they are burdened with board exams and tougher rules?” asked Lokesh Taalikatte, president, RUPSA.

The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, has on the other hand, welcomed the move.

Government officials said that retention or stressing children out is not the objective of the decision. “This was in discussion from a long time to see how to make this exam comfortable for children as a part of the RTE Act. We will also equip students well to take this exam and keep it as a slow introduction and not make it very tough. We want to assess them and motivate them to perform better and we will also know objectively the learning gaps which are existent. 99.9% children will pass the exams and the remaining ones will be provided additional instruction to help them get to the next class. We will try to ensure that no child is retained as our intention is not retention but only assessment and corrective action as necessitated,” said Vishal R., Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction