Uniform policy for tax collection from industrial units soon, says Shettar

The State government will soon introduce a uniform policy for collection of tax from industrial units by local bodies, said Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar.

He was speaking after performing a ground-breaking ceremony for the Mummigatti-Narendra residential layouts here on Saturday.

The layouts are being developed jointly by the Department of Industries and Commerce and Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board near Belur Industrial Estate.

Mr. Shettar said genuine industrialists and industrial workers will be allotted sites at the new layouts, which are coming up at a cost of ₹44 crore. There has been overlapping in taxation by the gram panchayats, town municipalities, and municipal corporations and to avoid harassment to industrialists, the uniform policy will be framed and enforced. He said a model policy will soon be prepared and implemented. This apart, the draft new industrial policy is ready and will be introduced soon. Decentralisation of industries to tier-2 cities and industrially backward regions will be accorded priority in the new policy, he said.

Investors’ meet

The Invest Karnataka investors’ meet will be held on February 14 in Hubballi with a view to attract industries to cities such as Dharwad, Hubballi, Vijayapura, Davangere, Haveri, Gadag, Bagalkot, Koppal, Ballari, and Chitradurga. Already, there is concentration of industries in Bengaluru and Mysuru and the urgent need is to decentralise them to other parts of the State to ensure balanced growth, he said.

As a prelude to the meet, Mr. Shettar along with Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi and senior officers visited Mumbai and held an interaction with some business tycoons.