Uniform mandatory for PU students in Karnataka
The department has also stated that in case no uniform is prescribed by the College Development Committee, students must wear a garment which will ‘maintain equality, peace and harmony’
Following the hijab row and the recent Karnataka High Court order on the issue, the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has made uniform compulsory for all pre-university (PU) students from the 2022-23 academic year.
This was stated this in admission guidelines for the 2022-23 academic year, which were released on May 16. Students must comply with the uniform prescribed by the College Development Committee (CDC), according to the guidelines.
The department has also stated that in case no uniform is prescribed by the CDC, students must wear a garment which will ‘maintain equality, peace and harmony’.
