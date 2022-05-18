Uniform mandatory for PU students: DPUE

Following the hijab row and the recent High Court of Karnataka order on the issue, the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has made uniform compulsory for all pre-university (PU) students from the 2022-23 academic year.

This was stated in admission guidelines for the 2022-23 academic year, which were released on May 16. Students must comply with the uniform prescribed by the College Development Committee (CDC), according to the guidelines.

The department has also stated that in case no uniform is prescribed by the CDC, students must wear a garment which will “maintain equality, peace and harmony”.

Reacting to the guidelines, AIDSO State secretary Ajay Kamath said, “Our concern is, the CDC should take considerate opinion of all stakeholders before deciding what should be the prescribed uniform for students. Once it is decided, then it is the responsibility of the government to ensure uniform for students. Government and management should see to it that there is no shortage of uniforms and poor students do not suffer.”

PUC classes

Meanwhile, the Department of Pre-University Education has released the 2022-23 academic time-table, according to which the I and II PU classes will start from June 9 across the State.

While the I PU admission process will start on May 20, the II PU admission process will begin from June 1. The mid-term holidays will be from October 1 to 12 while March 31, 2023 will be the last day of the PU classes.