Uniform compulsory for SSLC exams, says circular

This gains significance in the light of hijab row.

Preparing for exam: Students attending the evening classes at Government High School at Kalenahalli in Arkalgud taluk of Hassan district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This gains significance in the light of hijab row.

:

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has issued a circular making uniforms compulsory for students appearing for the SSLC examinations, beginning Monday.

The circular, issued on Friday, states that students of government schools should appear for the examinations with the uniform, prescribed by the State Government. And, in the case of private (aided and unaided) schools, the students should wear the uniform prescribed by the respective school management.

The circular signed by V.Srinivasamurthy, under-secretary of the department, cites the State Government’s order on uniform issued on February 5 this year, adding that the Karnataka High Court’s order on a writ petition ratified the government’s order.

This circular has gained importance in the wake of the recent row over Muslim girl students not being allowed to attend classes wearing the Hijab. Following a petition by a few students, the High Court upheld the government’s order on the uniform.

As many as 8.73 lakh students are appearing for the examinations, scheduled between March 28 and April 11.

The order has specified the uniform for regular students, but not the private candidates. As many as 46,200 private fresh candidates and 1,253 private repeater candidates have taken the examination this time.