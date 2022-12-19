Uniform Civil Code Bill will not be tabled in this session: CM

December 19, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Ending speculations on the government trying to introduce the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the ongoing legislature session, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday made it clear that it would not be tabled in this session.

“There is no possibility of the Uniform Civil Code Bill being tabled in this session,” he told mediapersons at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi where the 10-day winter session has begun.

There was much speculation about the Bill being tabled in this session ever since the Chief Minister had said on the Constitution Day in November that the government was seriously examining the possibility of implementing the Uniform Civil Code. Pointing out that UCC was part of the BJP’s national manifesto, the Chief Minister had said that he was studying various committees formed by different States.

Replying to a query on what the government proposes to do with respect to a Private Member’s Bill that is being planned by Ravikumar, BJP MLC, seeking to restrain private firms from issuing halal authentication, the Chief Minister only said, “Private Members’ Bill will have its own position. Let us see.”

Mr. Ravikumar is set to move a resolution seeking permission to table the Bill. The BJP member has contended that only a government or a public body is competent enough to provide such certification.