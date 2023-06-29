ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified youth hacked to death

June 29, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified youth was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants on NICE Road in the wee hours of Thursday. 

After being alerted by passers-by, Talaghattapura Police rushed to the spot on NICE Road near Nettigarapalya in the wee hours of Thursday to find a youth, in his late twenties, lying in a pool of blood. One of his arms was dismembered and lying nearby.

The deceased youth is yet to be identified. Police suspect he was brought to the spot in a vehicle and was assaulted and hacked to death. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Talaghattapura Police have registered a murder case and are trying to identify the vehicle that may have brought him to the spot by analysing the CCTV footage at the toll gate. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US