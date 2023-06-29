HamberMenu
Unidentified youth hacked to death

June 29, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified youth was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants on NICE Road in the wee hours of Thursday. 

After being alerted by passers-by, Talaghattapura Police rushed to the spot on NICE Road near Nettigarapalya in the wee hours of Thursday to find a youth, in his late twenties, lying in a pool of blood. One of his arms was dismembered and lying nearby.

The deceased youth is yet to be identified. Police suspect he was brought to the spot in a vehicle and was assaulted and hacked to death. 

Talaghattapura Police have registered a murder case and are trying to identify the vehicle that may have brought him to the spot by analysing the CCTV footage at the toll gate. 

