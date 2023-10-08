ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified men display Ghodse, Veer Savarkar images during Shobha Yatre in Chitradurga

October 08, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Images of Nathuram Ghodse and Veer Savarkar being displayed during the Hindu Maha Ganapati idol immersion procession in Chitradurga on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Unidentified men displayed the images of Nathuram Ghodse during the Hindu Maha Ganapati Shobha Yatre in Chitradurga on Sunday.

The immersion procession of the Ganesha idol was organised by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishat.

Some youth danced to the tunes of songs in front of Congress MLA K.C. Veerendra.

And, images of Veer Savarkar and Bajrang Dal activist Sharat Madiwal were also displayed.

The procession began from the Jain Dham near Challakere Gate and passed through BD Road, Madakari Nayaka Circle, Gandhi Circle, Sangolli Rayanna Circle and Kanaka Circle.

And, the immersion was scheduled to be held at Chandravalli Well in the early hours of Monday.

The police estimated that over 3,000 people were present during the procession.

The organisers had obtained permits for playing music through disco jockey audio systems. But the police stopped the high decibel speaker sounds from playing music in front of the District Hospital.

