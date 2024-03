March 24, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The police have recovered the mutilated body of a 26-year-old youth, who, it is suspected, was bludgeoned to death, from an agricultural field near Naganahalli village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city late on Saturday night.

The police are yet to identify the deceased and establish the reason for the brutal killing.

A case has been registered at Gulbarga University Police Station.