Unhygienic district hospital irks MP

Unhygienic environs and absent doctors greeted Umesh Jadhav, Kalaburagi MP, at the district government general hospital here on Saturday.

After inaugurating the ‘shramadhan’ as part of Swachata Abhiyan on the government hospital premises, Mr. Jadhav along with other legislators inspected the hospital and enquired with the patients and attenders on the treatment being provided. After inspecting every wing for over an hour, he found irregularities in every section. He expressed his displeasure over the unhygienic conditions and instructed the authorities to take immediate steps to maintain cleanliness.

On doctors abstaining from work, he said: “Patients come from far-off places to get proper medical care and doctors are bunking.” Patients complained that the hospital staff were reluctant to change bedsheets. “If there is no basic cleanliness, there is no use of keeping these employees,” Mr. Jadhav said and warned the employees that they would be sacked if they failed in their duties.

He also visited the area surrounding the hospital only to be welcomed by an unhealthy atmosphere with garbage dumps in the open. He directed the hospital authorities to implement Bio-Medical Waste Management.

Dattatreya Patil Revoor, MLA, said that the State government has sanctioned ₹150 crore for establishing a 300-bed facility at Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences in Kalaburagi. The existing 110-bed hospital is functioning on the premises of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences. The foundation stone for the new Jayadeva hospital will be laid soon, Mr. Revoor added.

Highlighting the pertinent and immediate need for trauma care centre, Mr. Revoor said a proposal would be made to the State government to start functioning of the newly established trauma care super-speciality centre in Kalaburagi.

Subodh Yadav, Chairman of the Kalyan Karnataka Region Development Board, said the board has sanctioned ₹80 crore to GIMS for installation of medical equipment and establishment of super speciality blocks.