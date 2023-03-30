Unhappy residents of Puja Colony in Kalaburagi announce their decision to boycott elections

March 30, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the Assembly elections, residents of Puja Colony in Kalaburagi put up banners expressing their decision to boycott the elections.

The banners read: “2023 general elections for Assembly. Election boycott from Kusnoor Road residents of Puja Colony. No entry to any political party into the colony.”

Though their ire appeared to be against all political parties in general, it was primarily against Basavaraj Mattimadu, incumbent BJP MLA who represents Kalaburagi Rural constituency in which the colony falls.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are no basic amenities such as good roads and drains in our colony. The old, sick and children are suffering from heavy dust generated by the poorly maintained raw road. Heaps of garbage are found everywhere,” A.L. Upalaonkar, president of Puja Colony Residents Association, told The Hindu.

“The residents are not getting safe drinking water. We have been, time and again, requesting our MLA [Basavaraj Mattimadu] for the last two years to address the issue. But, he is not taking any interest,” he said.

“The MLA had once said that the areas did not have enough votes. We told him that it was his responsibility no matter how many votes are there in the colony. But, he consciously neglected the development of the area,” he said.

“We convened a press conference a week ago and warned that we will boycott the elections. Yet, neither the MLA took it seriously nor did the administration do anything to address the problems. Left with no option, we have decided to boycott the elections,” he said.

The residents said that they had put up the banners at four locations. However, the officials rushed to the spot and removed them. The residents then decided to submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner raising these problems with him and conveying their decision to boycott the elections.‌