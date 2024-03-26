GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unhappy B.V. Naik calls meeting of followers today to decide the next course of action

It is said that his vote base is dissatisfied with the BJP’s decision to field incumbent MP Raja Amareshwar Naik again in Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency

March 26, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
B.V. Naik’s supporters have now openly expressed dissatisfaction against the party high command’s decision to not consider their leader for candidature.

B.V. Naik’s supporters have now openly expressed dissatisfaction against the party high command’s decision to not consider their leader for candidature. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announcing incumbent Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Naik as its candidate for Raichur parliamentary constituency, the followers of the former MP B.V. Naik have now openly expressed dissatisfaction against the party high command’s decision to not consider their leader for candidature.

The Raichur (reserved for Scheduled Tribes) parliamentary constituency includes three Assembly constituencies, Yadgir, Shahapur, and Shorapur in Yadgir district, apart from five in Raichur district, Raichur Urban, Raichur Rural, Manvi, Lingsugur and Deodurg.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, out of the eight constituencies, the Congress won Yadgir, Shahapur, Shorapur, Raichur Rural and Manvi, while the BJP won Raichur Urban and Lingsugur and the Janata Dal(S) won Deodurg.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, Raja Amareshwar Naik won against B.V. Naik, who was then in the Congress, by a margin of 1,17,716 votes. After a political development, B.V. Naik joined the BJP, obtained party ticket in Manvi in 2023 and lost to the Congress’ Hampayya Naik by a margin of 7,719 votes.

B.V. Naik was among the key aspirants for Raichur ticket and also lobbied hard this time. His followers too anticipated him being fielded from the constituency. However, the high command announced Raja Amareshwar Naik as party candidate again. But the decision taken by the party high command has caused huge dissatisfaction among the followers of B.V. Naik.

“He (Raja Amareshwar Naik) has not done work as expected in his five-year term as MP. Therefore, we all demanded ticket for B.V. Naik, who has a vote base in the constituency as he served as MP in 2014,” one of B.V. Naik’s follower said.

B.V. Naik’s supporters also said that voters may have blessed B.V. Naik on sympathy basis as he suffered defeat by a thin margin in the 2023 Assembly elections in Manvi (ST Reserved) Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, B.V. Naik has called a meeting of his followers and well-wishers on Wednesday. It is said that he will collect opinion to decide his next course of action.

The coming days will decide how the BJP high command and leaders have relieved the dissatisfaction of B.V. Naik and his supporters to prevent a possible vote damage for the party candidate Raja Amareshwar Naik.

The Congress has already declared the former IAS officer G. Kumar Naik as its candidate in the constituency.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.