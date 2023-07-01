ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunate that doctors are reluctant to serve in rural areas: CM

July 01, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

It is unfortunate that doctors are reluctant to serve in rural areas despite providing adequate facilities, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said at the National Doctor’s Day programme organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare at the Vidhana Soudha.

The proportion of doctors who come from villages, economically underprivileged backgrounds, and exploited and backward communities has increased. “They should come forward voluntarily work in rural areas with more enthusiasm. It should not be forgotten that the patients who come to primary health centres are from their own background,” he said. The programme saw awards being given to doctors.

