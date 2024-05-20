 ‘Unexplored Places of Mysore’: Posters released

On the title of “Unexplored Places of Mysore”, the Department of Tourism, Mysuru has organised a State-level photography and short videos competition. In this connection, posters of the competition were released here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivaraj, Joint Director of Tourism Savita and other officials from the department were present.

Photographs and videos of the unexplored places of Mysuru district need to be sent for the competition. It could be rivers, waterfalls, museums, natural landscape, folk arts, festivals, traditional crafts, heritage buildings and monuments, spiritual and adventure tourism and others can be explored, a note said here.

The first place carries a cash prize of ₹25,000 while the second and third places will fetch ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 respectively.

Interested participants can visit the tourism department’s website for details. The last date for submitting the entries is June 20.

