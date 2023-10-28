UNESCO heritage status to Hoysala temples will boost local tourism: Prime Minister

October 28, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MYSURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who handed over appointment letters to over 51,100 newly inducted recruits through virtual mode on Saturday referred to job opportunities in various fields as a fallout of all-round progress.

In this context, he referred to the UNESCO World Heritage site status for Hoysala temples and Shantiniketan and said that it will shore up tourism in those areas. He also pointed out that Dhordo village in Gujarat was awarded the best tourism village by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation and all these augured well for tourism growth. They will create new opportunities for the youth, said Prime Minister Modi. It will open up job opportunities in areas such as conducting tours and operating taxis or to work as guides, he added.

Chennakeshava temple at Belur, Hoysaleshwara temple at Halebidu, and Keshava temple at Somanathapur were inscribed by the UNESCO as World Heritage Sites in September this year.

