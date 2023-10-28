ADVERTISEMENT

UNESCO heritage status to Hoysala temples will boost local tourism: Prime Minister

October 28, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who handed over appointment letters to over 51,100 newly inducted recruits through virtual mode on Saturday referred to job opportunities in various fields as a fallout of all-round progress.

In this context, he referred to the UNESCO World Heritage site status for Hoysala temples and Shantiniketan and said that it will shore up tourism in those areas. He also pointed out that Dhordo village in Gujarat was awarded the best tourism village by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation and all these augured well for tourism growth. They will create new opportunities for the youth, said Prime Minister Modi. It will open up job opportunities in areas such as conducting tours and operating taxis or to work as guides, he added.

Chennakeshava temple at Belur, Hoysaleshwara temple at Halebidu, and Keshava temple at Somanathapur were inscribed by the UNESCO as World Heritage Sites in September this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US