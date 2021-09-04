‘Unemployability needs to be addressed immediately’

Bengaluru

04 September 2021 01:32 IST

More than unemployment it is the unemployability that needs to be addressed immediately, said C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, on Friday.

At a job fair organised by the Ministry here, he said although many new jobs were being created across industries and service sectors, the unemployability of candidates even after completion of studies remained a cause of concern.

“The government wants to make the youth job-ready and employable according to the industry requirements. For this, we are ready to offer training, with regard to skill development, language learning and other pre-requisites, to any number of candidates,” he said. The government was also facilitating those who seek employment overseas and has set up an international immigration centre for this purpose, he informed.

Some 30 companies attended the job fair physically and 12 participated virtually, together seeking to employ over 2,000 candidates. However, the organisers received only 1,300 registrations.