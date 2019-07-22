Unease, anger among victims of IMA scam in Mysuru

The burqa-clad woman who hurled expletives at Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the kingpin in the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam, when he was produced before the courts in Bengaluru recently was only echoing the anger that has built up among the depositors against the company promising them a “halal” investment option.

Not only has a video clipping of the emotional woman gone viral on social media platforms, groups of IMA scam victims, who had organised themselves on Whatsapp, are replete with abuses against Mansoor Khan, who recently returned to India from Dubai.

A sense of unease and anger is prevailing among the duped depositors from Mysuru ever since Mansoor Khan was brought back to Bengaluru. Several investors, who were left in dire straits after Mansoor Khan fled to Dubai in June, are weighing the options of organising a demonstration in Mysuru or joining protesters in Bengaluru to exert pressure on the authorities to ensure a speedy settlement. Many others, however, are preferring a wait-and-watch approach before taking steps for recovery of investment.

“A lot of discussion is going on between depositors in Mysuru on the next course of action,” said Zeeshan, who had assisted the victims from Mysuru in lodging complaints against IMA last month.

Several people from the city and surrounding areas, including Gargeshwari in T. Narsipur in the district, were lured by the promise of high returns and had invested large sums in the company. “We have received complaints from1,867 depositors from the city, who had altogether invested ₹61.10 crore,” Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj told The Hindu.

The district police have received complaints from 180 depositors from different parts of the district, and the investment is between ₹3 crore and ₹4 crore. The district police stopped receiving complaints from July 1 after receiving a direction from the Special Investigation Team to send the complainants directly to Bengaluru for lodging complaints.

Several depositors from Mysuru come from economically poor backgrounds and had invested their lifetime savings in the company.