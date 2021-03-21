Unease among sections of Congress workers of Narasimharaja constituency

MYSURU

21 March 2021 17:28 IST

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s (KPCC) decision to suspend three supporters of former Minister Tanveer Sait from the party for their reported role in the anti-party protest after the Mayoral polls in Mysuru has sparked unease among a section of the partymen in the Narasimharaja Assembly segment.

The KPCC, last week, suspended president of Azeez Sait Block Congress Committee Abdul Khader alias Shahid, KPCC member P. Raju, and vice-president of Mysuru City District Congress Committee Anwar Pasha alias Annu Bhai.

Many workers turned up at the Congress office on Saturday and handed over their resignations to Mysuru city Congress committee president R. Murthy.

Leader Nisar Ahmed told reporters that the presidents of nine wards and about 100 booths of Azeez Sait Block Congress Committee had submitted their resignations. However, the Congress leaders clarified that they will continue to remain in the party and they had submitted resignations in protest against the suspension of Mr. Abdul Khader.

The KPCC had suspended them for allegedly shouting slogans against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar.

But, Mr. Ahmed said Mr. Khader was neither there nor did he have any role in the protest.

Mr. Khader and Mr. Sait tried to stop the protest and sloganeering, he claimed.

Mr. Sait’s supporters alleged that the party leadership had taken action against Mr. Khader even though he had no role in the protest and accused former Mayors Arif Hussain and Ayub Khan of influencing the party leadership.

Some of the workers said the party should have taken action against the former Mayors for holding a press conference against the sitting MLA despite a warning by KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan.

Meanwhile, KPCC member P. Raju, who was also suspended by the party, said he will remain in the Congress till his death.

He sought to remind his services to the party that included his role in stopping the Janata Dal (S) from distributing freebies during the byelections to the Chamundeshwari Assembly segment in 2006.

“I was booked by the police for my role during the byelections and was made to make multiple visits to the court in the connection,” he said.

“I have not been given anything from the party for my services except this suspension order,” he remarked. However, he said he will remain in the Congress even if he is suspended.