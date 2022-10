ADVERTISEMENT

An undertrial was found dead in the barrack in Dharwad Central Prison on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Anand Dhudani of Nehru Nagar in Dharwad, who is an accused in a murder case.

On Thursday, he was found dead near the barrack's window. The others in the barrack were fast asleep. The CCTV footage has recorded his last moments.

Dharwad suburban police have registered a case of unnatural death.