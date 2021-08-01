Undertrial escapes

An undertrial prisoner escaped from the Hubballi Prison on Saturday. Vijayanand Naregal, who is facing trial in the murder of a farmer from Kundgol village, has escaped from the jail, prison officers said in a police complaint. A team has been formed to trace him.
